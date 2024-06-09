3 Airlifted In Airborne Crash At Mr. Bill's Ice Cream Shop In West Windsor

A 65-year-old Mays Landing resident was behind the wheel of a Honda Pilot heading south in the right lane of Route 73, just before noon on Saturday, June 8, West Windsor police said.

The car was approaching the West Fleming Pike intersection when the driver veered into the shoulder then off the roadway. The Honda went onto Mr. Bill's Richman's Ice Cream & Burger restaurant and collided with landscaping materials.

The impact sent the vehicle airborne before it struck a traffic light standard. Three of the four occupants were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition.

All of the occupants were Mays Landing residents, two 65 years old, one 66, and a fourth 73. Police did not say who was airlifted.

Multiple agencies including Assisting agencies: Winslow Twp. Fire Dept., Winslow Twp. EMS, Waterford Twp. EMS, Virtua Paramedics, AtlaniCare Paramedics, New Jersey State Police (medivac), Jeff Stat (medivac), and Cooper University Hospital (medivac) responded.

