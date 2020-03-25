Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves Mercer, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves Mercer, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: New Jersey AG: Parties Crashed By Police Show What Violators Of Governor's Order Can Expect
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Report Second Fatal Shooting This Week In Trenton

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Trenton police block off Hudson Street to investigate a fatal shooting.
Trenton police block off Hudson Street to investigate a fatal shooting. Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News

A man was gunned Wednesday afternoon in Trenton, the city's second daylight gunshot death this week. reports.

The man was shot in the face on Hudson Street near Pearl Street in the capital city's South Ward, according to The Trentonian and Peterson's Breaking News.

The name of the victim, believed to be in his 30s, still hadn't been released, and the circumstances behind the 2:30 p.m. killing weren’t immediately available, The Trentonian reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Capital Health paramedics, Peterson's reported.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force was investigating.

It was the fourth killing in Trenton so far this year.

Danavan Phillips, 37, of Trenton was fatally shot in the head during a fight in the West Ward on Monday.

Detectives from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office nabbed a 14-year-old boy who they said shot and killed a 37-year-old city man during a fight Monday in the West Ward .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.