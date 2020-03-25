Police Report Second Fatal Shooting This Week In Trenton

A man was gunned Wednesday afternoon in Trenton, the city's second daylight gunshot death this week. reports.

The man was shot in the face on Hudson Street near Pearl Street in the capital city's South Ward, according to The Trentonian and Peterson's Breaking News.

The name of the victim, believed to be in his 30s, still hadn't been released, and the circumstances behind the 2:30 p.m. killing weren’t immediately available, The Trentonian reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Capital Health paramedics, Peterson's reported.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force was investigating.

It was the fourth killing in Trenton so far this year.

Danavan Phillips, 37, of Trenton was fatally shot in the head during a fight in the West Ward on Monday.

Detectives from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office nabbed a 14-year-old boy who they said shot and killed a 37-year-old city man during a fight Monday in the West Ward .

