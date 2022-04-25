Contact Us
Philly Man Caught Promoting Prostitution, Selling Meth, Heroin In South Jersey, Police Say

Valerie Musson
West Windsor Township Police Department Photo Credit: West Windsor Township Police Department via Facebook

A Philadelphia man was arrested after he was caught promoting prostitution and selling meth and heroin in South Jersey, authorities said.

Jeff Keopetoon was behind the wheel of a blue Toyota SUV that was being driven suspiciously in parking lots near the MarketFair Mall, Hyatt Place hotel, and several restaurants in Princeton just after 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, West Windsor Police said.

After circling the parking lots several times, Keopetoon stopped in front of the Hyatt and picked up a woman before continuing to drive erratically, police said.

Officers stopped Keopetoon and allegedly found various narcotics that had been packaged for sale.

Keopetoon was also found with a “shank,” or an improvised knife, police said.

A follow-up investigation and questioning of Keopetoon’s passengers determined that he was “actively involved in promoting prostitution,” police said.

Keopetoon was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs, as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and promoting prostitution.

Keopetoon was being held in the Mercer County Correction Center.

