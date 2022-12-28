Pedestrian Pulls Seriously Injured DWI Driver From Honda After Fiery West Windsor Crash: Police

A pedestrian pulled a seriously injured driver from a Honda just moments before the vehicle burst into flames following a drunken crash in West Windsor Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before a curved section of South Mill Road near the intersection with New Edinburg Road around 7:10 p.m., West Windsor police said.

Officers say local resident Christopher F. Howard was heading eastbound in a 2011 Honda Accord when the vehicle crossed the center line, veered off the left side of the roadway, and crossed over New Edinburg Road before crashing into a pine tree.

A Good Samaritan who was walking by the crash scene then pulled Howard from the vehicle before it went up in flames, police said.

Howard, who was allegedly DWI during the crash, was taken to Capital Health Regional Trauma Center--Trenton for treatment of serious injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

The road was shut down for about two-and-a-half hours following the incident.

The WWPD Communications Center, Patrol Units and Traffic Unit, the WW Div. of Fire & Emergency Services, WW Volunteer Fire Co. Station 43, Fire Police, and MICU also assisted.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Windsor Police Department's Traffic Officer E. McQuade at (609) 799-1222 or send an email to McQuade@WestWindsorPolice.com.

