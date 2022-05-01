Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Train In Mercer County

A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a shuttle train in Mercer County Tuesday night, authorities said.

The man was struck by the Princeton Dinky shuttle train No. 4177 near the Princeton Station in West Windsor shortly before 10 p.m., NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith told DailyVoice.com.

The train was traveling westbound and was scheduled to arrive at Princeton Station at 9:59 p.m., Smith said.

The man fled but was found nearby before being taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

There were no passengers on board at the time, and the crew members were uninjured.

Princeton rail service was temporarily suspended with substitute bus service provided to accommodate customers but has since resumed.

New Jersey Transit Police was handling the investigation.

