Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Train In Mercer County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Princeton Dinky shuttle train
Princeton Dinky shuttle train Photo Credit: Adam E. Moreira, CC BY-SA 3.0 <http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/>, via Wikimedia Commons

A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a shuttle train in Mercer County Tuesday night, authorities said.

The man was struck by the Princeton Dinky shuttle train No. 4177 near the Princeton Station in West Windsor shortly before 10 p.m., NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith told DailyVoice.com.

The train was traveling westbound and was scheduled to arrive at Princeton Station at 9:59 p.m., Smith said.

The man fled but was found nearby before being taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

There were no passengers on board at the time, and the crew members were uninjured.

Princeton rail service was temporarily suspended with substitute bus service provided to accommodate customers but has since resumed.

New Jersey Transit Police was handling the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.