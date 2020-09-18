KNOW HIM? Man Sexually Assaults Woman Walking To Work In Trenton

Authorities in Trenton are seeking the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman walking to work over the summer.

The 29-year-old victim was near S. Broad Street and Chestnut Avenue when she was approached by her attacker, who forced her into a nearby alley and sexually assaulted her early the morning of July 23, the Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Friday.

The woman described her attacker as a black man with dark hair who was possibly in his 30s.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has been working alongside Trenton Police to develop leads.

“We are getting calls to the tip line telling us there are people who know who did it,” said Mercer County Prosecutor’s SVU Sgt. Joe Paglione.

"They are giving us drips and drabs and ‘word on the street,’ but we need more. We just need that last piece of information to take a dangerous man off of the street and stop this from happening to the next victim.”

Prosecutor Onofri encourages the public and the media to play an active role in searching for the suspect.

“Law enforcement can perform its job so much more effectively when the public and media help,” he said. “Just recently, following the publication of an article and photo on the arrest of Eridson Rodriguez for sexually assaulting women at two separate gatherings at his apartment, more victims came forward. He now faces charges for assaulting three more victims, and we have information that there are many more out there.

“This is what can happen when we all work together for justice.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Joe Paglione of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (609) 273-0065 or Sgt. Lisette Rios of the Trenton Police Department SVU at (609) 989-4155.

