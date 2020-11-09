Authorities: Central Jersey Party Host, 26, Had Sex With Drunk, Incapacitated Women

A Mercer County man is accused of having sex with a pair of drunk and incapacitated women during two gatherings he hosted at his house last year, authorities charged Friday.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office has requested Eridson M. Rodriguez, 26, of Hamilton, detained after his arrest on aggravated assault charges, Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Rodriguez was arrested last week for having sex with the 19- and 20-year-old women at his Liberty Street home during parties he hosted in March and May of last year, Onofri said.

"The prosecutor’s special victims unit and the Hamilton Police Division have been working with the victims and investigating the assaults since last year," Onofri said. "This month, facts and circumstances allowed for criminal charges."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Shari Johnson of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (609) 989-6758 or Hamilton Police Detective Daniel Inman at (609) 581-4000.

