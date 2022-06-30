Contact Us
Breaking News: NJ Man Threatens To Kill Police Captain With Traffic Stop Ambush: Authorities
Facebook ‘Feud’ Led To Deadly Shooting Of Beloved 9-Year-Old Girl In Trenton: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
SeQuoya Bacon-Jones and Isiah Roberts.
SeQuoya Bacon-Jones and Isiah Roberts. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A Facebook feud led to the deadly March shooting of a beloved nine-year-old girl in Trenton, authorities said, charging the gunman with several additional offenses.

Isiah Roberts, 19, is now charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in the shooting of Sequoya Bacon-Jones, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said following a seven-count indictment on Thursday, June 30.

Bacon-Jones was found bleeding on the sidewalk after being struck by a stray bullet in Kingsbury Square around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, DailyVoice.com reported.

She died the next day at a New Brunswick hospital.

Roberts was being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending trial.

