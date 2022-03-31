Gunman Whose Stray Bullet Killed Trenton Girl Was Fighting Over Facebook Photo: Authorities

A Facebook feud that spilled into the courtyard of a Trenton apartment complex left a 9-year-old girl dead, and authorities say they know the man who fired the shot.

Isiah Roberts, 19, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the Friday night shooting that left SeQuoya Bacon-Jones dead, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced.

SeQuoya was found having been struck by a single gunshot in Kingsbury Square at around 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

The shooting began with two women — including Roberts' sister — fighting over parenting styles on Facebook when one challenged the other to a fight in the courtyard, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.

Roberts pulled a gun on another man when the stray bullet struck SeQuoya, authorities said.

Roberts led authorities on a foot pursuit in a wooded area off Route 129 near the Delaware River in Hamilton following a traffic stop, where he was ultimately arrested.

"She was a bright 9-year-old girl who loved to live, loved to make people laugh, loved to make them smile," her mom said.

"She was awesome and it's so difficult having to go to sleep, and her room is right next to mine and waking up, she's not going to knock on my door and tell me to get up so she can go to school.

"Now all I have are memories I can't make any more, she can't do any more and that's not fair."

Meanwhile, more than $14,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page launched in SeQuoya's memory.

"This horrific incident has taken the life of a child,” Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a statement. “There were many eyewitnesses to the shooting who can help hold this individual accountable.”

“Please, we must step up together,” Mayor Gusciora said. “I’m grieving for the family and friends whose hearts are absolutely broken on this morning.

“I know investigators are doing everything they can to bring about justice. But they need help from our residents."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the tipline at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.