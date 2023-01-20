Escaped, 'Violent' Psych Patient Sought In Mercer County

A 54-year-old man being held on a burglary charge was being sought after he escaped from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, authorities said.

Roger Brown left the hospital around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Ewing police said. Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police about 25 minutes later.

Authorities believe Brown walked away from the pharmacy area of TPH towards Stuyvesant Avenue. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Brown was being held at TPH on a criminal hold stemming from a burglary charge. Brown has violent tendencies and has ties to the Trenton area. If you see Roger Brown, please do not approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.