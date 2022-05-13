Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
BUSTED: Pair Charged In Mercer County Home Burglaries, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Lawrence Township Police Department
Lawrence Township Police Department Photo Credit: Lawrence Township Police via Facebook

Two Trenton men have been charged in a pair of home burglaries in Mercer County, authorities announced.

Carlos Gomez, 50, of McKinnley Avenue, and Miguel Gomez, 46, of Riverside Avenue, were taken into custody Friday, May 13, Lawrence Township Police Chief Brian Coloiaro said.

The pair were connected to two home burglaries — the first on Slack Avenue in December 2021 and the second on Cresthill Road in April 2022, Coloiaro said.

The men were charged accordingly and were being held in the Mercer County Correctional Center pending court appearances.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

