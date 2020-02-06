Authorities: Weapons, Heroin Recovered From Boyfriend's House Where Girlfriend, 32, Found Dead

A Ewing man was arrested after law enforcement officers investigating the death of his girlfriend at his house found weapons in the same room as her body, authorities said.

Members of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Ewing Police Department responded to a Glen Stewart Drive home around 6:30 p.m. Monday, on reports of a deceased female, the county's prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The body of Ashley Davis, 32, of Levittown, PA, had visible wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene, in the basement of the home the prosecutor's office said.

A pair of long BB guns and a short BB gun were found in the same room as Davis' body, along with numerous bags of heroin, authorities said.

Davis' boyfriend, Aaron Adams, 38 -- who lives at the house -- was charged with certain persons not to possess a weapon. He is in the custody of the Mercer County Department of Corrections.

The cause and manner of death of Ms. Davis’ death are pending an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.