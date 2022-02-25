2nd Suspect Charged With Murder Alongside Teen In Alleyway Shooting Of Trenton Man: Prosecutor

A second suspect has been charged with murder in connection with last August's alleyway shooting of a 37-year-old Trenton man, authorities said.

Domonic Hodges, 26, was charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, and several weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced Friday.

Herberth Ramirez Pimentel was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in Ditmar Alley and pronounced dead around 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, DailyVoice.com reported.

Hodges, of Hamilton, was being held in the Mercer County Correction Center on a parole violation.

A 15-year-old Trenton boy was charged with the same offenses in the case last month and was being held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.