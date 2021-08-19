Contact Us
Authorities ID Man Shot Dead In Trenton Alleyway

Cecilia Levine
Ditmar Alley
Ditmar Alley Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Trenton early Thursday morning.

Officers found Herberth Ramirez Pimentel unresponsive just after 4 a.m., having suffered a gunshot wound on Ditmar Alley, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Menafra of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

