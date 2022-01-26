12 Charged In Massive Narcotics Bust At Mercer County Budget Inn, Police Say

A dozen suspects were arrested and slapped with drug charges following a massive narcotics bust at a Mercer County Budget Inn hotel, authorities said Wednesday.

More than 100 doses of crack and heroin, as well as $1,700 in suspected drug proceeds, were found during a search of several rooms at the Budget Inn Hotel on New York Avenue in Trenton around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Trenton Police Director (TPD) Steve E. Wilson said.

Several suspects ran into different rooms and tried to destroy evidence by flushing the narcotics down the toilets, Wilson said.

The following suspects face various charges including heroin and crack distribution, tampering with evidence and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school:

Kenneth Rivera, 28, of Trenton

Robert Rivera, 30, of Trenton

Gikoli Walitho, 32, of Ewing

Justin Rey, 28, of Trenton

Shanelle Harris, 41, of Trenton

Elizabeth Atland, 38, of Trenton

Toni Johnson, 28, of Trenton

Frederick Ganie, 51, of Trenton

Paul Allen, 45, of Trenton

Rayshawn Burton, 41, of Trenton

Ronnie Glanton, 37, of Trenton

Kevin Reeves, 39, of Trenton

Assisting agencies include the Trenton Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.