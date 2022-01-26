Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
date 2022-01-26

12 Charged In Massive Narcotics Bust At Mercer County Budget Inn, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Top Row: Allen, Atland, Burton; 2nd Row: Ganie, Glanton, Harris; 3rd Row: Johnson, Reeves, Rey; Last Row: K. Rivera, R. Rivera, Walitho
A dozen suspects were arrested and slapped with drug charges following a massive narcotics bust at a Mercer County Budget Inn hotel, authorities said Wednesday.

More than 100 doses of crack and heroin, as well as $1,700 in suspected drug proceeds, were found during a search of several rooms at the Budget Inn Hotel on New York Avenue in Trenton around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Trenton Police Director (TPD) Steve E. Wilson said.

Several suspects ran into different rooms and tried to destroy evidence by flushing the narcotics down the toilets, Wilson said.

The following suspects face various charges including heroin and crack distribution, tampering with evidence and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school:

  • Kenneth Rivera, 28, of Trenton
  • Robert Rivera, 30, of Trenton 
  • Gikoli Walitho, 32, of Ewing
  • Justin Rey, 28, of Trenton
  • Shanelle Harris, 41, of Trenton
  • Elizabeth Atland, 38, of Trenton
  • Toni Johnson, 28, of Trenton
  • Frederick Ganie, 51, of Trenton 
  • Paul Allen, 45, of Trenton
  • Rayshawn Burton, 41, of Trenton 
  • Ronnie Glanton, 37, of Trenton
  • Kevin Reeves, 39, of Trenton

Assisting agencies include the Trenton Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

