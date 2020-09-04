Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Two Caught, One Sought After Hackensack Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Crash
Obituaries

Carlos Santana, Trenton Deli Owner, Dies Of COVID-19

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Carlos Rodriguez Santana
Carlos Rodriguez Santana Photo Credit: Facebook

The owner of Prospect Deli in Trenton has died of coronavirus.

Carlos Rodriguez Santana died on Wednesday, after a battle with Covid-19, the Latino Merchant Association of New Jersey announced in a Facebook post

“Rest in peace, we join the pain of the family. Please let’s raise awareness and stay home. This is not a game. Let’s not wait until it’s too late to take the necessary precautions. May God protect us and we have to keep praying as it is the only thing that can save us ," the post read.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.