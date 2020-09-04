Carlos Santana, Trenton Deli Owner, Dies Of COVID-19

The owner of Prospect Deli in Trenton has died of coronavirus.

Carlos Rodriguez Santana died on Wednesday, after a battle with Covid-19, the Latino Merchant Association of New Jersey announced in a Facebook post

“Rest in peace, we join the pain of the family. Please let’s raise awareness and stay home. This is not a game. Let’s not wait until it’s too late to take the necessary precautions. May God protect us and we have to keep praying as it is the only thing that can save us ," the post read.

