Body Of NJ Student, 24, Recovered From Delaware River In PA

Human remains recovered from the Delaware River in Pennsylvania last week have been identified as a New Jersey college student, officials say.

The body found by a fisherman in Falls Township, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 21 was that of 24-year-old Zachary Lodato, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck in a release.

Lodato had been officially missing since Jan. 27, she said.

"He is confirmed to be the person witnessed jumping from the Trenton Makes Bridge on that date," reads the release. Preliminary examination reveals "no obvious signs of trauma" though the official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, Buck added.

“Our office extends its deepest condolences to the Decedent’s family and friends during this difficult time," the coroner said.

According to Rider University, where Lodato was a student, the 24-year-old was a senior organizational psychology major. University officials announced his passing in an email to the campus community in early February.

If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline toll-free 24 hours a day by dialing 988.

