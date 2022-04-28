Beloved Mom Of 2, NJ College Student Dies Suddenly, 28

Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28.

Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says.

Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and was pursuing a Bachelor’s in psychology, her memorial says.

Avinique worked as a Senior Medical Security Officer at Ann Klein Forensic Center and lived in Willingboro at the time of her death, according to her obituary.

Avinique enjoyed baking in her free time and showcased her incredible creations on her Instagram page, Fifty Shades of Treats.

She was also a fierce breastfeeding advocate and founded her own support group, Melanin Moms & Babies.

Above all, Avinique is remembered for embracing her role as a loving mother to her two daughters, Ryleigh Bethea and Aaryn Bethea, as well as her “bonus daughter,” Chaelle Bethea, her obituary says.

In addition to her children, Avinique is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Bethea; mother, Claudette McClure; stepfather, David McClure; three sisters, Brielle Marshall, Emani Marshall, and Dymond Leonard; two “bonus sisters,” Maiysha Robinson and Quinuana Kennebrew; grandmother, Dolores Marshall; grandfather, Claude Moore; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in on social media:

“I wish I had just one last conversation. One last argument. One last gossip session,” writes Lovely Minni Brown.

“My eyes and heart hurt so bad…I never in life thought that you would be gone. Sleep easy babe I got you.”

Avinique’s funeral will be held at Ministerios Fraternidad Cristiana on Bellevue Avenue in Trenton on Friday, April 29.

Click here to view the full obituary of Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea.

