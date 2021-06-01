Contact Us
News

Prosecutor: Canadian Teen Admits Making Princeton University Bomb Threat

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Princeton University
Princeton University Photo Credit: Facebook/ Princeton University

A 16-year-old boy from Canada pleaded guilty on Friday to making several bomb threats at Princeton University, authorities said.

The teenager, whose name was withheld as a juvenile, was charged with false public alarm, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The Canadian boy was sentenced to two years probation and 30 hours of community service, authorities said. 

He also has to pay a $2,000 fine, undergo a psychological evaluation and lose his driver’s license for six months, they said.

On Sept. 19, 2020, Princeton's Department of Public Safety received a phone call that someone placed explosive devices on campus, including at the Art Museum, Firestone Library, Nassau Hall and the Chapel, according to authorities. 

No bombs were found.

Multiple U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies investigated.

The suspect was taken into custody in Louisiana in March, they said.

