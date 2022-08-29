Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Popular Chicken Sandwich Joint From PA Announces Plans For New Ewing Location

Valerie Musson
Blazin J's hot chicken sandwich
Blazin J's hot chicken sandwich Photo Credit: Instagram (@eelite.eatss)

A popular chicken sandwich joint from Pennsylvania has announced plans for the opening of a new location in Ewing.

Blazin J’s made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday, Aug. 27.

“Are YOU ready for the big news?” reads the post.

“We are opening our 6th location in Ewing, New Jersey. Grand opening details are coming soon.”

Launched in 2019, Blazin J’s serves fried and grilled chicken from restaurants in downtown Lancaster, Park City Center, and West Chester, its website says.

The chain has also become known for its thick and creamy milkshakes.

No word yet on an exact location.

Follow Blazin J’s on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

