OOPS: Trenton's Top Engineer Bares Belly For Snack Break On Zoom

Photos of a Trenton city employee flashing his naked belly while eating snacks in bed during a live-streamed public meeting on Zoom are going viral on social media.

Hoggarth Stephen, Trenton's top engineer, was propped up on pillows when he lifted his shirt and placed his cellphone on his abdomen, then reached for a snack, according to video of the incident published in a report by NJ Advance Media.

It occurred as Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora discussed plans to spend federal COVID-19 relief.

Stephen was apparently fired in 2014 for threatening another city employee, but was rehired in 2016 by former Mayor Tony Mack Stephen, the Trentonian reports.

Stephen did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.