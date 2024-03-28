Overcast 47°

Trenton Passenger, 50, Killed In Crash On Brunswick Pike

A 50-year-old man from Trenton was killed while riding in a car that crashed in Lawrence Township, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Lawrence Township Police via Facebook
Jon Craig
Jean Pierre was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Lawrence Township police said.

At approximately 01:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to a one-car crash on Brunswick Pike at the Whitehead Road Circle.

A 2003 Suzuki Vitara had struck a utility pole and sustained heavy damage, Lawrence Township police said.

The vehicle was being driven by Delva Jonas, 49, of Trenton. Jonas suffered serious but non-fatal injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The crash is still under investigation by Lawrence Township Police Detective James Steimle and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office - Serious Collision Response Team Detective Ryan Minnick.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Steimle at 609-844-7135 (jsteimle@lawrencetwp.com). 

