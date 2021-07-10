Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Breaking News: North Jersey Man Accused Of Killing Ex-GF's Four Pets
News

New Balance Sneakers Help ID NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Nebraska, Reports Say

Jon Craig
Luis Carranza-Andrade
Luis Carranza-Andrade Photo Credit: Provided

A pair of New Balance sneakers helped identify a Trenton murder suspect, authorities said.

Alleged gang member Luis Alfredo Carranza-Andrade, 20, of Northwest, Washington, D.C., was wanted in the fatal shooting of Javier Chaj-Ajtun, 33, of Trenton, last August.

The fancy footwear -- apparently worn by the suspect at the time of the killing -- helped US Marshals to identify him when they tracked him down in Nebraska, according to NJ Advance Media. 

Eyewitnesses and area surveillance cameras combined to ID Carranza-Andrade as a suspect, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. 

On Aug. 13,  Carranza-Andrade was on North Anderson Street in Trenton when he allegedly approached a van occupied by Chaj-Ajtun. After a brief conversation, the victim was reportedly shot in the face, the prosecutor said.

Carranza-Andrade was extradited back to New Jersey after his Nebraska arrest, and appeared at a Trenton detention hearing Thursday in Superior Court, the prosecutor's office said. 

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media

