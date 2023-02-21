Brothers Arrested In Fatal Stabbing At Trenton's CURE Arena

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, authorities said.

Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, both of Trenton, are each charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Khalil Glanton last week, they said.

The Finney brothers were taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Mercer County Criminal Courthouse, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

The fatal stabbing occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the arena on Hamilton Avenue where Trenton police officers were working at a basketball tournament at.

Officers requested assistance after a large fight occurred on the main concourse between sections 111 and 112 moments after the game ended. As officers were attempting to break up the fight, they observed the victim lying on the ground unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

Glanton, 23, of Trenton, was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

As part of the investigation, multiple videos were reviewed and several witnesses were interviewed. As a result, Kareem Finney was identified as holding Glanton while his younger brother, Kahli, repeatedly stabbed him, Onofri said.

The investigation also revealed that the Finney brothers had an ongoing dispute with the victim over a female.

