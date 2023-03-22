Contact Us
4 Hurt In Trenton Drive-By Shooting

Jon Craig
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

Four people including a 15-year-old boy were seriously hurt during a drive-by shooting in Trenton, authorities said.

Police were called to 45 North Stockton St. at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 on a report of shots fired.

Three adult men and the teenager all were shot in the lower extremities, Trenton police said. 

They suffered non-life-threatening wounds and were listed in stable condition on Wednesday, March 22, said Lt. Nathan B. Bolognini, a Trenton police spokesman.

The suspects allegedly shot from a vehicle and fled, he said.

Numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene, Bolognini said.

No suspects have been identified at this point in the investigation, he said.

