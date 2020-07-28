These 10 Towns Ranked Best Places to Live In Mercer County

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Mercer County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Princeton, Princeton Junction and Robbinsville.

Princeton was ranked the No. 1 spot to live in all of the Garden State. Princeton Junction was 2nd and Robbinsville 39th.

Here are the other top places to live in Mercer County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

4. Pennington

5. Hopewell Township

6. Hopewell

7. Lawrenceville

8. Twin Rivers

9. Hightstown

10. Hamilton Square

Click here for the full list.

