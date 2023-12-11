Know HIM? Authorities Seek Help Identifying Trenton Murder VIctim

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, Trenton police were detailed to the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue on the Swan Street side of an abandoned parking lot where they discovered an unresponsive Hispanic male with several large cuts to his head and face.

He was found next to an abandoned delivery truck that was parked in the lot and pronounced dead at the scene. Following an autopsy conducted by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, the death was determined to be a homicide.

The New Jersey State Police Forensic Photography and Composite Artist Unit created a composite sketch of the male victim. Anyone with information about this case or the identity of this victim is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Andrew DiStefano at (609) 346-1402 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.

