Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced the arrests in connection with the death of Leroy Julious of Ewing Township.

Breyon Goodman, 36, of Trenton, and Jason Howard, 41, are each charged with murder, felony murder and robbery, they said.

Goodman was arrested in Trenton on April 15 by U.S. Marshals. Howard was served his complaints in Rhode Island, where he is incarcerated for an unrelated incident.

On May 9, 2008, Ewing Police responded to the report of a caller stating that the victim, Leroy Julious, was injured and on the ground,

The victim had severe head trauma, with blood on his face, head and neck, and officers noticed his pockets were turned inside out. Julious was pronounced dead at the scene.

In March 2023, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force received new information and the case was reopened.

“For 16 years the senseless, cruel death of Leroy Julious has gone unsolved,” Platkin said. “But law enforcement did not forget, and did not give up. We hope the charges bring a measure of relief to the victim's grieving loved ones.”

“These detectives are relentless in the pursuit of justice,” Onofri said. “The technological and investigative resources made possible through this collaboration of law enforcement agencies are invaluable, and I’m grateful to the Attorney General’s Office for the formation of the Cold Case Task Force."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.