Brand-New Visitor Center Coming To Washington Crossing State Park

The Mercer County park is the site of General George Washington’s historic 1776 Christmas night crossing of the icy Delaware River.

The new visitor center is designed to be built into the landscape, featuring a green roof, a multipurpose theater, and immersive exhibits.

The new visitor center is one of several projects the State Park Service is undertaking ahead of the United States’ Semiquincentennial Anniversary, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, on July 4, 2026. The commemoration of the 250th anniversary will happen in 2026, although events marking the celebration will begin as early as this year and continue through 2033.

The first phase of the work includes site preparation – mainly focused on tree removal.

