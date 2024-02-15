Fair 30°

Brand-New Visitor Center Coming To Washington Crossing State Park

Beginning in late February, work will begin in preparation for the construction of the new Washington Crossing State Park Visitor Center.

Rendering of the future Washington Crossing State Park Visitor Center.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites
Jon Craig
The Mercer County park is the site of General George Washington’s historic 1776 Christmas night crossing of the icy Delaware River.

The new visitor center is designed to be built into the landscape, featuring a green roof, a multipurpose theater, and immersive exhibits.

The new visitor center is one of several projects the State Park Service is undertaking ahead of the United States’ Semiquincentennial Anniversary, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, on July 4, 2026. The commemoration of the 250th anniversary will happen in 2026, although events marking the celebration will begin as early as this year and continue through 2033.

The first phase of the work includes site preparation – mainly focused on tree removal.

