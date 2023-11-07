Every Mayoral Race In Bergen County This Election Day

Of the 38 municipalities with races, 19 have incumbents up against new candidates, and 10 facing new mayors altogether (scroll for complete list of Bergen County mayoral races).

The race for the Bergen County Board of Commissioners' two open seats is also highly-contested: Two new candidates, both Republicans, are up against two Democratic incumbents (* denotes incumbent).

They are:

Joan M Voss (D)*

Rafael Marte (D)*

Agninshalah N. Collins (R)

Mary Jo-Ann Guinchard (R)

Here are the mayoral races Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Bergen County:

Bergenfield:

Arvin Amatorio (D)*

Bogota (replacing Claudia Lopez):

Mary Ellen Murphy (D)

Daniele Fede (R)

Carlstadt:

Lorraine Joewono (D)

Robert J. Zimmerman (R)*

Cliffside Park:

Thomas Calabrese (D)*

Jozo Saric (PEC)

Cresskill:

Benedict Romeo (R)*

Dumont (replacing Andrew LaBruno):

Nicola E. Attanasio (D)

John W. Russell (R)

East Rutherford:

Jeffrey J. Lahullier (D)*

Sergio Segalini (R)

Edgewater:

Michael J. McPartland (D)*

Bartholomew J. Talamini (R)

Elmwood Park:

Daniel Golabek (D)

Robert Colletti (R)*

Englewood Cliffs (replacing Mario Kranjac):

Kris Kim (D)

Mark M. Park (R)

Fairview (replacing Vincent Bellucci Jr.):

Violetta Berisha (D)

Fort Lee:

Mark J. Sokolich (D)*

Eric P. Fischer (R)

Glen Rock:

Kristine Morieko (D)*

James Hughes (R)

Harrington Park:

Paul A. Hoelscher (I)*

Hasbrouck Heights (replacing Jack DeLorenzo):

Christopher Hillmann (D)

Ronald F. Kistner (R)

Hillsdale (replacing John Rucco):

Michael Sheinfield (D)

Anthony DeRosa (R)

Ho-Ho-Kus:

Thomas W. Randalle (R)*

Leonia (replacing Judah Zeigler):

William Ziegler (D)

Vito Mazza IV (I)

Little Ferry:

Mauro D. Raguseo (D)*

Maywood:

Richard Bolan (D)*

Samuel Conoscenti (R)

Midland Park:

Harry Shortway Jr. (R)*

Montvale:

Elizabeth M. Gloeggler (D)

Michael Ghassali (R)*

Norwood:

James P. Barsa (R)*

Oakland:

Linda H. Schwager (D)*

Eric Kulmala (R)

Old Tappan:

Thomas E. Gallagher (R)

Oradell:

Tracy A. Schoenberg (D)

James G. Koth III (R)

Park Ridge:

Keith Misciagna (D)*

Liza M. Falato-Lau (R)

Ridgefield:

Hugo Jimenez (D)*

Javier Acosta (R)

Dennis J. Shim (I)

River Edge:

Thomas R. Papaleo (D)*

Mark Gioffre (R)

Rutherford:

Frank A. Nunziato (D)*

Mark D. O'Connor (R)

Saddle River:

Vincent Louis Blehl (D)

Albert J. Kurpis (R)*

Tenafly:

Mark Zinna (D)*

Peter S. Rustin (I)

Upper Saddle River:

Arman M. Fardanesh (R)*

Waldwick:

Theodore C. Sanzo Jr. (D)

Thomas A. Giordano (R)*

Wallington:

Roman J. Kruk (D)

Melissa Dabal (R)*

Westwood:

Raymond Arroyo (R)*

Woodcliff Lake:

Nancy T. Gross (D)

Carlos A. Rendo (R)*

Wood-Ridge:

Paul A. Sarlo (D)*

Thomas A. Carney (R)

