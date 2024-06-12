Winner! Jersey City Lotto Player Nets Big Bucks

One player purchased a $10 Team USA Fast Play ticket and turned it into $49,712 on Monday, June 10.

Fast Play Progressive is a series of games that offers quick play play styles and are printed on demand from the lottery terminal. Every Fast Play Progressive game contributes to one progressive jackpot. The Fast Play Progressive price point you play determines the portion of the jackpot you could win.

The winning ticket was sold at Ahmad Grocery and Variety on West Side Avenue.

