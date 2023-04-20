Retired Police Chief, Polish Immigrant Open New Gym In Old Jersey City Firehouse

Marty Kahn, who retired as Fairview's police chief last July, and David Jaros, who moved to Lodi from Poland knowing not a lick of English are opening Firehouse Fitness later this spring, in a historic Jersey City firehouse.

The name came easily to the fitness buffs, who met some years ago in the 5 a.m. crew at Hackensack Meridian Fitness and Wellness Center in Maywood. So did partnering up.

The two had been in talks of going into business together, and had seen a couple of potential spaces pop up. It wasn't until one day last August, when Jaros went out on his scooter looking for spaces.

He stumbled upon the 6,500-square-foot space at 520 Palisade Ave., the first call he made was to the realtor. The second, to Kahn.

"Calling Marty was like a no-brainer, it was natural," Jaros recalled. "He is the best business partner I can think of. He's super dedicated to fitness, so hardworking — I always considered him a close friend."

Kahn's response? "'David, I've been thinking about opening a gym for years, the time could not be better,'" Jaros recalled.

The very next day, Jaros and Kahn met with the realtor. Kahn talked the investment over with his wife and, with her blessing, inked a lease with Jaros on the Jersey City landmark, which still has the very same doors as it did when it was being used as a firehouse back in 1917 through the '70s.

"Lo and behold," said Kahn, "here we are."

Kahn and Jaros, both serious about quality, flew out to San Diego to test some equipment they read about online. They fell in love with what they saw from Mayhem Strength, and will be the brand's first showcase gym on the East Coast.

Firehouse Fitness will be a complete fitness center, "soup to nuts," Kahn said. The cardio floor will have treadmills, ellipticals, stair masters and bikes. There will also be a CrossFit area and powerlifting deck, a full line of plate-loaded equipment — all brand new. Eventually, they'll roll out group fitness classes and personal training.

Much like police work, Firehouse Fitness will offer Kahn another opportunity to give back to the community, and is looking forward to taking his passion for fitness a step further.

"In the back of my head I always said, 'It would be nice,'" said the former chief, who was integral in helping Daily Voice launch the Fit Cops series, and started his own line of apparel, Fit and Blue. "But I never thought it would become a reality."

Inspired by the loss of his mother in 2010, Kahn got serious about getting healthy. Starting his days early in the morning, often alongside Jaros, was a non-negotiable.

He made a complete lifestyle change, at one point dabbling in body building and has created a whole new group of friends — even family — because of fitness.

"Opening a gym is becoming a reality," the retired chief said, noting that this isn't just a business venture. "I don't have words."

"We're investing in this because we have a passion for it, and it brings that to another level," Kahn added. "It's not just a business investment to make money — it's so much more."

For Jaros, the gym is only further proof that he's living the American Dream.

"The only words I knew how to say when I came to the USA on my 20th birthday were 'I love you' and 'Coca Cola,'" he said. "I put myself through college and learned English through TV and radio. I learned the language well enough to be in classes with American kids, who were super supportive.

"I worked at Abercrombie folding jeans, rollerblading at 2 a.m. from Paramus to Lodi, because there were no buses. I was hustling really hard, sleeping three hours a day. Sometimes, I only had $5 in my pocket that would have to last me two days."

Eventually, Jaros had worked enough odd jobs and saved enough money to open his own HVAC company with his cousin called Air Duct Brothers. He prides himself on it being the only one in the Tri-State area with perfect reviews.

Five years ago, he became an American citizen.

"I think I'm a success story," Jaros said. "I'm living proof of the American Dream."

For both Kahn and Jaros, the next chapter has only just begun.

