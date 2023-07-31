Union City Police Officer Busted For DWI: Secaucus PD

Mauricio Garces, a 34-year-old Secaucus resident was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Sunday, July 2, Secaucus Police said.

Garces has been a police officer in Union City since 2019, according to Hudson County View and NJ.com.

At 3:03 a.m., police observed a car stopped in a lane of traffic in the area of Secaucus Road and County Avenue, officers said. The driver of the vehicle was found to be sleeping, police said. Police subsequently arrested and issued Garces a summons, officers said.

He was released into the custody of another adult, police said.

Union City police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's requests for comments placed Monday, July 31.

