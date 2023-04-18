Swatting Hoax Probed By Hoboken Police

Police responded to Grand Street between 1st and Newark Streets, along with fire, EMS and police officers from the nearby Stevens Police Department. Officers closed down Grand Street as they began their investigation.

Officers soon determined the call was fake and there was no threat to public safety, police said. Officers went unit by unit letting residents of the building know about the hoax.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Houghton at 201-420-2100.

