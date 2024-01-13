Snow Squalls Possible Sunday, Fierce Winds Knock Power To Hundreds Of NJ Residents

Parts of Morris and Hunterdon counties are at greatest risk of snow squalls on Sunday, the National Weather Service says. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph were possible.

In Morris County, 647 JCP&L customers were without power as of 4:40 p.m., mainly in Chatham and Washington Township. Nearly 630 Sussex County residents were in the dark, mainly in Vernon.

In Warren County, 850 residents in Franklin, Frelinghuysen, and Harmony did not have power.

PSEG shows more than 500 people without power in Hopewell.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear with a low of 31, while Sunday will have a high of 38 with scattered snow showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the NWS says.

