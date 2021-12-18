Woman Reported Bogus Sex Assault Attack: Hudson Prosecutor

An 18-year-old woman was arrested for reporting a fake sexual assault to law enforcement officers, authorities in Hudson County said.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, shortly before 12:30 p.m., members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit received a referral from the Union City Police Department of a possible sexual assault that occurred in Jersey City in November.

The West New York woman alleged that on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at approximately 12:00 p.m., she was walking in the area of Weldon Street and Dekalb Avenue in Jersey City when an unknown male approached her from behind, sexually assaulted her and then ran away, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

After a thorough investigation, which included the review of surveillance footage of the area and time of the alleged crime, SVU detectives filed the false report charges, Suarez said.

The Special Victims Unit invested valuable time and resources that could have been used on other investigations.

"We strongly encourage all victims of a sexual assault to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234," the prosecutor said. "Your case will be investigated thoroughly and with respect and dignity."

On Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at approximately 11:15 a.m., members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested the 18-year-old woman on charges involving the false report of a sexual assault to law enforcement officers. She was taken into custody without incident at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City.

The woman has been charged with Perjury in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:28-1a, a third-degree crime; False Swearing in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:28-2a, a fourth-degree crime; and False Reports to Law Enforcement in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:28-4b(1). She was released after her arrest and her first appearance is scheduled for January 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

