Victim Killed In Bayonne Fire ID'd As 98-Year-Old Woman

A 98-year-old woman died and two other residents of a Bayonne home were injured in a Sunday night blaze, authorities said.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story house at 18 E. 16th St., around 6:15 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief William Bartos said.

Two residents were rescued from the second floor, and transported by McCabe Ambulance to the Bayonne Medical Center, Bartos said.

Firefighters removed Maria Teti from the first floor, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Teti was also taken to BMC, where she later died of her injuries, fire officials said.

The fire -- which start in the living room -- was under control as of 7 p.m., Suarez and fire officials said. The cause remains under investigation, Suarez said.

"Firefighters worked quickly and professionally to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby structure on the dense and narrow block," Bartos said.

