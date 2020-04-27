UPDATE: Woman Slain In Jersey City Murder-Suicide Was Five Months Pregnant, Authorities Say

A Jersey City restaurateur was five months pregnant when she was killed Sunday morning in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said Monday.

Garima Kothari, 35, was found dead in her Christopher Columbus Drive apartment around 7:15 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Around half-hour later, police found her 37-year-old husband dead in the Hudson River near Montgomery Street and Exchange Place, Suarez said.

The incident was being investigated as a murder-suicide, and Kothari's death was ruled a homicide, Suarez said Monday.

"While it remains at this time that these deaths are the result of a murder-suicide," said Suarez, "the final determination is still pending the complete findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office."

Family members remembered Kothari and Mall as a "happy couple." They moved to the U.S. from India and in the last couple years opened Nukkad, an Indian restaurant, down the street from their Grove Pointe high-rise.

Mall came to the U.S. about a decade ago to pursue his master's degree at Columbia University. Kothari came a few years later, a designated family spokesperson told Daily Voice.

"Manmohan, a Columbia and IIT graduate, was a very intelligent and caring person," the family member told Daily Voice. "Garima, a talented chef, was extremely friendly and dedicated to her profession."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

