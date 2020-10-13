Police: DWI Driver Who Threatened Hoboken Officers During Arrest Released

A 48-year-old Union City man arrested for driving while intoxicated threatened to hurt officers while who were transporting him to headquarters for processing, authorities said.

Hoboken officers pulled the driver of a black Mazda over after they noticed he was stopped in traffic near 100 Marshall St., around 8 p.m. Sunday, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The officers approached the driver, identified as Rafael Ventura, and noticed an empty bottle of alcohol in plain view, in the back seat, Cabrera said.

Ventura failed a subsequent field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, police said.

"During the transport and processing, Ventura had made threats to cause bodily harm towards [the officers]," Cabrera said.

Ventura was charged with terroristic threats, DWI, reckless driving, possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and released on a summons.

