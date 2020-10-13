Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Daycare Teacher Arrested After Son, 3, Tests Positive For Methadone
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: DWI Driver Who Threatened Hoboken Officers During Arrest Released

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hoboken Police Department
Hoboken Police Department Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 48-year-old Union City man arrested for driving while intoxicated threatened to hurt officers while who were transporting him to headquarters for processing, authorities said.

Hoboken officers pulled the driver of a black Mazda over after they noticed he was stopped in traffic near 100 Marshall St., around 8 p.m. Sunday, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The officers approached the driver, identified as Rafael Ventura, and noticed an empty bottle of alcohol in plain view, in the back seat, Cabrera said.

Ventura failed a subsequent field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, police said.

"During the transport and processing, Ventura had made threats to cause bodily harm towards [the officers]," Cabrera said.

Ventura was charged with terroristic threats, DWI, reckless driving, possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and released on a summons.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.