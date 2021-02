A 22-year-old Bayonne man was arrested after threatening to hurt ShopRite employees, police said.

Nicholas Franklin was harassing customers and threatening employees at the Avenue C store, after repeatedly being asked to leave Wednesday afternoon, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Franklin was arrested around 12:40 p.m., on charges of harassment, terroristic threats and defiant trespass, police said.

