North Jersey Man Who Sexually Assaulted, Robbed Woman, 33, Surrenders: Prosecutor

A North Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a 33-year-old woman surrendered to authorities in Hudson County on Wednesday, authorities said.

Michael Vivar, 23, of North Bergen, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault, robbery, and witness tampering, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman told North Bergen police on Nov. 3, 2021, that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man she had met earlier in the day, authorities said. He also apparently stole money from her wallet.

Authorities discovered during the investigation that Vivar had told a witness to provide a false statement to detectives, the prosecutor's office said.

He was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. The state has filed a motion for detention.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit, the North Bergen Police Department, and the Guttenberg Police Department with the investigation.

