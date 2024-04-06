Shooting On Jersey City's West Side Sends Trio To Hospital

The trio arrived in a private vehicle at nearby Jersey City Medical Center after the midnight April 6 shooting on Lexington Avenue between Kennedy Boulevard and Bergen Avenue.

Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

Responding police officers reportedly chased down two potential suspects on the other side of the city near Newport Centre a short time later.

Authorities haven't yet officially addressed the shooting.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.