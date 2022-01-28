NJ Costco Employee Run Over By Fleeing Shoplifters' Car: Police

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Goldsborough Drive Costco
Goldsborough Drive Costco Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Costco employee had her ankle run over by a pair of shoplifters she was trying to stop in a fleeing vehicle, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Goldsborough Drive Costco in Bayonne around 2 p.m. Thursday, Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The female employee chased after two male shoplifters and, as she tried to recover the stolen proceeds from their vehicle, one man pushed her to the ground, Amato said.

As the vehicle fled, the worker's right foot was run over by the vehicle. The victim complained of pain in her foot.

