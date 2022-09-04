Man Critically Burned In Secaucus Fire

A 56-year-old man was left critically burned in a Secaucus high-rise fire Friday, April 8, authorities said.

Multiple smoke detector notifications brought police and firefighters to The Elms on Fifth Street around 2:35 p.m., where heavy smoke was coming from unit 406, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The 56-year-old man inside the unit was found with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Hudson Regional Hospital and then transferred to the West Chester Medical Center Burn Unit where he remains in critical condition.

The fire was contained to the single unit and the Cause and Origin remain under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force, the Secaucus Fire Department, and the Secaucus Police Department.

