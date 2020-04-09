Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Dreadlocked Intruder Snaps ‘Upskirt’ Pic Of Woman In Willowbrook Bathroom Stall
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Shooting At Bicyclist Nabbed By Hudson SWAT Team, Charged With Attempted Murder

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Terrence Torres
Terrence Torres Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Hoboken man accused of shooting at a bicyclist in Union City last month was arrested Friday with help from the Hudson County SWAT Team, authorities said.

Terrence Torres, 19, is accused of firing a gun at two cars and nearly hitting a bicyclist on Third Street and Bergenline Avenue around midnight on Aug. 26, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Responding officers found shell casings at the scene, and a victim told police he was shot at while riding a bicycle but not injured, Suarez said.

Acting on a search warrant, Hudson County Regional SWAT Team officers recovered a firearm from Torres' Hoboken apartment, and he was arrested around 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Suarez said.

Torres was charged with attempted murder and several weapons offenses.

The Hudson County Regional SWAT Team, Union City Police Department, Hoboken Police Department, along with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and K-9 Unit assisted in the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.