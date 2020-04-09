Man Accused Of Shooting At Bicyclist Nabbed By Hudson SWAT Team, Charged With Attempted Murder

A Hoboken man accused of shooting at a bicyclist in Union City last month was arrested Friday with help from the Hudson County SWAT Team, authorities said.

Terrence Torres, 19, is accused of firing a gun at two cars and nearly hitting a bicyclist on Third Street and Bergenline Avenue around midnight on Aug. 26, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Responding officers found shell casings at the scene, and a victim told police he was shot at while riding a bicycle but not injured, Suarez said.

Acting on a search warrant, Hudson County Regional SWAT Team officers recovered a firearm from Torres' Hoboken apartment, and he was arrested around 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, Suarez said.

Torres was charged with attempted murder and several weapons offenses.

The Hudson County Regional SWAT Team, Union City Police Department, Hoboken Police Department, along with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and K-9 Unit assisted in the investigation.

