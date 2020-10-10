KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Investigate Suspicious Death Of Bayonne Woman

Authorities are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Bayonne woman.

Police responding to 30 Lord Ave. for a welfare check around 1 p.m. Friday found Crystal Ojeda was found with "visible trauma," Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Saturday. Ojeda was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests had been made as of Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.

Those who knew Ojeda urged the public to seek for two people possibly wanted for questioning in connection with her death. A Hudson County Prosecutor's Office spokesman did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

If you see any of these individuals (Left: Alex Ojeda. Right: Jessica Ojeda) call the police immediately. Both are... Posted by Abigail Zetro on Friday, October 9, 2020

All information will be kept confidential.

I am still in shock. WHY!!!! We lose people in unexpected and tragic ways. In an instant, we can discover that a... Posted by Pedro A Negròn on Friday, October 9, 2020

