Jersey City Police Lieutenant's Cremation To Follow Saturday Funeral Mass

Ugolini died Tuesday evening, May 28.

The 19-year department veteran, who was promoted to lieutenant six years ago this month, worked in the city's North District.

Ugolini was an alumnus of Jersey City Medical Center and Ambucar EMS who "took pride in helping people by devoting her life to serving those in need," her obituary says. "She transported the first medical patient to the New Jersey Medical Center when it was relocated in 2004.

"Marina was a fierce lover of animals, especially her dogs, Jersey, Trouble, and Missy. [She] was the glue that held her family and friends together," it says. "She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and knitting."

Ugolini, whose family hails from the microstate of San Marino, leaves a daughter, Gail Mulligan, two stepsons, Alex and Anthony Cruz, and her mother, Marion, as well as the "partners in crime and ride or die siblings" of Rosa, Marino, Michael (US Navy), Julia, and Maria.

She's also survived by nieces and nephews, Kristen, Jessica, Emily, Allison, Ashley, Timothy, Aiden, Michael, Aaliyah, Nancy, and Gabriella, and "caring extended family members" from San Marino: Rosana, Ivanna, Luigi, Leo, Rita and Ugo.

Visitation was Friday, May 31, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company, 3205 Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City (for GPS purposes, use parking lot address: 14 Stagg Street.

A funeral is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Riotto's on Saturday, June 1, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Al's Church on West Side Avenue.

Cremation will be private.

PHOTOS: Lieutenant Marina Ugolini Memorial page

