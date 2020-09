A Bayonne woman answered her door to find a stranger wielding a knife and threatening to kill her if she didn't keep the noise down in her apartment, authorities said.

The man then fled after threatening the 33-year-old woman at her Cottage Street house around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.

Police are investigating.

