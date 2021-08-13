Keyport Man With Warrants Nabbed In Secaucus For Overnight Car Burglaries

A Keyport man with four outstanding warrants across New Jersey was nabbed in Secaucus on Friday for committing overnight car burglaries, authorities said.

Police assembled a “task force” of uniformed midnight tour patrol officers, after over a dozen residents' vehicles were burglarized overnight in the south end of Secaucus, specifically on County Avenue, Helen Street, Blanche Street, and Lincoln Avenue in July and August, according to the Secaucus Police Department.

Officers around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday noticed a man walking in the south end, who fit the description of the burglary suspect, police said.

The man, identified as William Fales, 30, was located hiding near Secaucus Animal Hospital behind a shed, authorities said.

During the arrest, Wales was found in possession of used hypodermic needles and other evidence that linked him to some of the car burglaries, police said.

Officers also discovered that Fales had two outstanding no-bail warrants from Woodbridge, one outstanding warrant from Keansburg with a bail of $1,000, and one outstanding warrant from Middletown with a bail of $850, authorities said.

Fales was charged with committing two vehicle burglaries, which occurred on Lincoln Avenue on August 10.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges for other burglaries may follow, police said.

“The Secaucus Police Department will continue to change tactics and commit resources to combat crime and protect residents’ property, however, residents need to do their part and lock their doors,” Chief Dennis Miller said.

“I applaud the commitment and teamwork of all divisions of the Secaucus Police Department who continue to impress me with their dedication and motivation.”

Fales was charged with two counts of burglary, theft, defiant trespass, and possession of hypodermic needles.

He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

