Jogger Struck By Jersey City Police Car: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old jogger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a police car in Jersey City earlier this week, authorities said.

The police officer reported hitting the jogger near JErsey Avenue and Aetna Street while responding to a call around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center to be treated for a serious, but not life-threatening injury to a lower extremity.

A preliminary investigation found that the Ford Crown Victoria was heading south on Jersey Avenue with lights and sirens activated when the victim was struck.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver and one additional Jersey City Police Officer.

